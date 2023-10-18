Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 94,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $4,824,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.33.

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $199.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.24 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

