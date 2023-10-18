Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 113.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 42,011 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 834,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,714,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.04.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE APO opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.63 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

