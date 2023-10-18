Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.24. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.26.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

