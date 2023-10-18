Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,571 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after buying an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after buying an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,698,000. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTI opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

