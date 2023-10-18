Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLD opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Applied Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 58.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 234.3% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 808,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 566,898 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 14,390.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.