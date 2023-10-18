Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRK. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

