Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Reduced by Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

NYSE EOG opened at $134.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

