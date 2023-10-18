Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $7.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Asbury Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $33.53 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $28.85 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $256.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.16 and its 200 day moving average is $219.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.24 by $0.71. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.04 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

