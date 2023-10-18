Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Lowered by Analyst

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $15.44 EPS.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21.
In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
