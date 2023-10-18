Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Lowered by Analyst

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Sunday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s FY2024 earnings at $15.44 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $94.83 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Barr sold 3,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.49, for a total transaction of $490,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,404.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $1,826,821.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,387.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 601,536 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after acquiring an additional 289,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,163,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,378.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,453 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.