Raymond James & Associates Sells 18,952 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,952 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Hexcel worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 71.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.