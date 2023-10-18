Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $103.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.28.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

