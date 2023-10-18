Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.24.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

