Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for AutoNation in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.35. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.83 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, July 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.57.

Shares of AN opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in AutoNation by 106.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

