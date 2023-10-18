Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Monday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 2.9 %

BIO stock opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $336.93 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total transaction of $115,407.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,443,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,521,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,064,000. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 81.1% in the second quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 216,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,097,000 after purchasing an additional 96,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 294,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,524,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.