Retirement Income Solutions Inc Buys 618 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $449.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.77 and its 200 day moving average is $234.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.