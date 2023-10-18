Reviewing Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF)

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) and Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nelnet and Credit Saison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nelnet 0 1 0 0 2.00 Credit Saison 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nelnet presently has a consensus target price of $93.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. Given Nelnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nelnet is more favorable than Credit Saison.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credit Saison pays an annual dividend of C$23.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 178.5%. Nelnet pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credit Saison pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nelnet has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Credit Saison is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Nelnet and Credit Saison’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nelnet $1.99 billion 1.67 $407.35 million $5.09 17.51 Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.09

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Saison. Credit Saison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nelnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nelnet and Credit Saison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nelnet 9.05% 5.69% 0.98% Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Nelnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Credit Saison shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Nelnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nelnet beats Credit Saison on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services. This segment also offers student loan servicing software; business process outsourcing services specialized in contact center management, such as inbound calls, outreach campaigns and sales, and interacting with customers through multi-channels. The company's Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment provides financial management services; school information system software; website design and cost effective admissions software; FACTS Giving, a donation platform; and customized professional development and coaching services, educational instruction services, and technology products that aid in teacher and student evaluations. It also offers tuition payment plans, and service and technology for student billings, payments, and refunds; solutions for in-person, online, and mobile payment experiences on campus; payment processing services, such as credit card and electronic transfer; faith community, giving, and learning management services and technologies; and an integrated commerce payment platform, financial management, and tuition payment plan services, as well as a school management platform that provides administrative, information and financial management, and communication functions for K-12 schools. Its Communications segment provides fiber optic service to homes and businesses for internet, television, and telephone services. The Company's Asset Generation and Management segment acquires, manages, and owns loan assets. Its Nelnet Bank segment operates as an internet industrial bank. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

