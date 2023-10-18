Reviewing Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Free Report) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trainline 0 0 3 0 3.00 MakeMyTrip 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trainline presently has a consensus target price of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 63.12%. MakeMyTrip has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.03%. Given Trainline’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trainline is more favorable than MakeMyTrip.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trainline N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip 2.66% 3.94% 2.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trainline N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MakeMyTrip $593.04 million 7.55 -$11.32 million $0.16 263.77

Trainline has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MakeMyTrip.

Summary

MakeMyTrip beats Trainline on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom. The UK Trainline Partner Solutions segment offers travel portal platforms for corporates and travel management companies, and white label e-commerce platforms for train operating companies within the United Kingdom. The International segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys outside the United Kingdom. The company offers routes, fares, and journey times from 270 rail and coach carriers across 45 countries. Trainline Plc was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels and packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase travel services and products through its websites, such as makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents network, as well as mobile service platform. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers. MakeMyTrip Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

