Riverpark Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 29,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 23,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,422.7% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

GOOG opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

