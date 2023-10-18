Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 163,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Seagate Technology worth $32,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after buying an additional 837,041 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $949,145,000 after buying an additional 3,429,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,248,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $677,650,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $625,307,000 after acquiring an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Barclays cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.0 %

STX opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

