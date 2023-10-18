SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,205.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,395,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $115.65 and a 52-week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

