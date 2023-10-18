Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 21.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,254,225.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,217.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $12,192,084.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.