Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.19.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

