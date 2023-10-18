Shell Asset Management Co. Has $38.04 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

