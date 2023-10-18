Shell Asset Management Co. Has $512,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 968.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 62,813 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $259.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $201.80 and a 52 week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.