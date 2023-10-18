Shell Asset Management Co. Has $563,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 674,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after buying an additional 99,027 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 56.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 66,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 58.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 87,695 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $44.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at $251,190.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock worth $5,792,203. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

