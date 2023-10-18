Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $2,144,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at $884,325.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $242,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $174,432.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,849 shares of company stock worth $4,317,425 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATR opened at $127.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.55 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.17.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

