Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $354,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,153.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

