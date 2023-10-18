Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 901 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 28,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 6.97. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.