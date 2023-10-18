Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

