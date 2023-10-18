Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Garda Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,720,679.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

