SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

