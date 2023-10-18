State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 121,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 117,977 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 490,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $80.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $855,187.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

