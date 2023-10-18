State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $116,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 175,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,487,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

