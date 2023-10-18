State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 117.9% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $312,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.