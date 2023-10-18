State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after buying an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 4,680.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,626,000 after buying an additional 585,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ICU Medical by 233.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 24,085.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,526,000 after buying an additional 172,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.03 and a beta of 0.69.

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.43. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $549.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICUI. StockNews.com began coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,331.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

