State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $133,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 57.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $181,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,061.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

