State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,395,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,218,000 after buying an additional 5,039,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,788,000 after buying an additional 2,487,477 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 370.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,879,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,711,000 after buying an additional 2,267,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth $44,445,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Wendy’s stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $561.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wendy’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.