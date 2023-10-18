State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $280,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.