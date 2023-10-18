State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cabot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Cabot Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.17. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

