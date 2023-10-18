Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

XOM opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. The company has a market cap of $445.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

