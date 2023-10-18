Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Lowered by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Targa Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE TRGP opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

