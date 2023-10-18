Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

