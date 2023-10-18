Teck Resources Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $5.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.54 EPS.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.72 billion.
Teck Resources Price Performance
Teck Resources Announces Dividend
