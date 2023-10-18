Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 126 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Whirlpool

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WHR shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Whirlpool Trading Up 3.4 %

WHR opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $121.88 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.59%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

