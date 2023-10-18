Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 336 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,367 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in Best Buy by 163.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 156,954 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 97,443 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Best Buy by 3.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 9.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 293,792 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BBY opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.85 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.34%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

