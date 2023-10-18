Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $87.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

