Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,194 Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FBIN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.