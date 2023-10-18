Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $275,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after purchasing an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,515,000 after purchasing an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.30 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

