Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.0 %

BAH stock opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.20. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

