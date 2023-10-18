Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,612,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,915,000 after purchasing an additional 179,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.31. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

